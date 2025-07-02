Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $747.90 and last traded at $742.67. Approximately 4,586,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 16,125,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $733.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $808.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.29.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $647.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $627.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.89, for a total transaction of $365,837.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,129.05. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.27, for a total value of $325,160.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,740.89. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,095 shares of company stock valued at $93,076,345 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 27,483 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,286,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 14,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 57,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,612,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.