McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. Makes New $504,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUB opened at $104.29 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.02 and a 200-day moving average of $105.21.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

