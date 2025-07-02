McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 21,299 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (down from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $297.57 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.45. The company has a market cap of $212.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.