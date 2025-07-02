McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $297.57 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.17.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

