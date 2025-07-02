Mather Group LLC. Sells 318 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 79.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV opened at $132.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

