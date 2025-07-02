Mather Group LLC. Grows Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $309.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.88 and a 200 day moving average of $286.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $326.19.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,600. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $277,716.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,520.20. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,975 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,237 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.