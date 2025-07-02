Mainstream Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 613,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,847. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

