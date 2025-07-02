Mainstream Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,026 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1,360.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded down $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.41. 411,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,181. The company has a market cap of $368.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.90.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

