LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 188,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,957 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,760,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $100.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.12.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 169.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.