Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives $379.40 Average PT from Analysts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $379.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAD. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $397.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAD

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total transaction of $99,731.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,974.08. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,611,000 after purchasing an additional 53,490 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10,136,710.0% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,027,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,112,000 after buying an additional 2,027,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lithia Motors by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,053,000 after buying an additional 72,980 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 510,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,428,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 460,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,524,000 after acquiring an additional 266,715 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Lithia Motors stock opened at $343.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.04. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $243.04 and a 1 year high of $405.68.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.77 by ($0.11). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.93%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.