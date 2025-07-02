Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Jason Scott Scher Sells 16,366 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) Director Jason Scott Scher sold 16,366 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $396,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $24.24. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Scott Scher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 26th, Jason Scott Scher sold 8,200 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $198,604.00.

LWAY stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $378.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $3,607,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lifeway Foods by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lifeway Foods by 712.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 75,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

