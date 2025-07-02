Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.73 and last traded at $80.90, with a volume of 10790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.45.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.74 and a beta of 1.41.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.22).
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 203.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
