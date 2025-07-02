Liberty 77 Capital L.P. Purchases 79,766 Shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION) Stock

Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 79,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $457,856.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 36,976,036 shares in the company, valued at $212,242,446.64. This represents a 0.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Liberty 77 Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 420,234 shares of Lionsgate Studios stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,374,322.10.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 487,400 shares of Lionsgate Studios stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,900,030.00.

Shares of NYSE LION opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of -0.26. Lionsgate Studios Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Lionsgate Studios ( NYSE:LION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lionsgate Studios Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in Lionsgate Studios by 11.9% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,538,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,433,000 after buying an additional 375,409 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 72.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,991,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 837,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 198.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 275,839 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 570.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 221,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 188,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the 1st quarter worth about $825,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LION shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on Lionsgate Studios in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Lionsgate Studios from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lionsgate Studios from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

