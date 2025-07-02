LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 388 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.35.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2641 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.