LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $47,000 Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA reduced its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $101,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

