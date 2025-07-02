LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $26,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.62.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,419,307.62. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

