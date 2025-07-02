Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Purchases 1,939 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.6% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 325,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after buying an additional 78,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,569,000 after buying an additional 1,079,056 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,158,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,427,000 after buying an additional 312,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Wolfe Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:USB opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

