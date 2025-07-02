Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Buys 845 Shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Hershey by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,460,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,635,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,003,000 after buying an additional 247,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,139,000 after acquiring an additional 47,394 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,628,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,710,000 after acquiring an additional 453,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,578,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,396,000 after acquiring an additional 154,238 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.84.

Hershey Trading Up 5.9%

HSY opened at $175.80 on Wednesday. Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $208.03. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,387.34. This trade represents a 24.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $5,018,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,134,739.20. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

