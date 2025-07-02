Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 203,630 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $53,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rovida Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,789,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $28,944,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,599,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,201,000 after acquiring an additional 934,455 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 943,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,893,000 after buying an additional 767,345 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,719,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,301,000 after acquiring an additional 701,216 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KTOS. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.55.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 331.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 15,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $515,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 384,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,214,990.04. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $197,940.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 288,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,502,703.52. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,566 in the last 90 days. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

