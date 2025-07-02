Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 345.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 1,795.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Organon & Co.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh acquired 11,400 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 144,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,348.88. This trade represents a 8.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,094.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 52,489 shares in the company, valued at $483,423.69. This trade represents a 18.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 102,345 shares of company stock worth $902,430 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE:OGN opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 227.43% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Organon & Co.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.