Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 338 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 168,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $189.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.22. The firm has a market cap of $335.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

