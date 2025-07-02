Krane Funds Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,726,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $152,296,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Duolingo by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,659,000 after purchasing an additional 398,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Duolingo by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,085,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 378,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 41,959.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after purchasing an additional 239,167 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Duolingo from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.41, for a total value of $2,619,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.65, for a total value of $3,676,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,516,908.25. The trade was a 7.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $29,261,180. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL stock opened at $403.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.89. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $544.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $476.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

