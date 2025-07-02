Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,742 Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 2,458.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 26.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Confluent by 22,112.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.45 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $5,696,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,085,956. This represents a 33.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $69,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,296 shares in the company, valued at $103,533.60. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 546,669 shares of company stock worth $12,637,193. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

