Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 2,127 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 121.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Datadog by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $13,451,522.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 466,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,373,399.05. This trade represents a 21.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 47,306 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $5,080,664.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,263.20. The trade was a 65.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 901,778 shares of company stock valued at $103,817,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $132.33 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.68, a P/E/G ratio of 74.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $140.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.03.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

