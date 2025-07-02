Krane Funds Advisors LLC Increases Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 61,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $5,305,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,567 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $298.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zscaler from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,174 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total transaction of $968,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,970 shares in the company, valued at $27,142,077.90. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $865,241.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 353,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,377,690.50. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,793 shares of company stock valued at $58,752,794. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $307.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,182.00 and a beta of 1.11. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $317.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.41.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

