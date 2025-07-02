Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Position in iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,905,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,141,322 shares during the quarter. iQIYI comprises 1.7% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $60,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in iQIYI by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,228,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 393,834 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iQIYI by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 597,819 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,667,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 756,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,293,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,769,000 after purchasing an additional 502,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.91.

iQIYI stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01 and a beta of -0.17.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). iQIYI had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $988.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

