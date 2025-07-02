Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after acquiring an additional 67,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $1,123,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CALM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $12,708,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,319,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,504,480.40. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $101.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.17. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $116.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.80.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 48.72%. The company’s revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.