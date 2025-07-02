Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after buying an additional 4,127,306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,779 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $430,565.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 492,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,987,191.63. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,748 shares of company stock valued at $180,327,603. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $130.68 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $308.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

