Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 153 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $244.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.25 and a 200-day moving average of $235.46. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.43 and a 1-year high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.83.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,829.02. The trade was a 37.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total transaction of $251,214.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,070 shares in the company, valued at $251,685.40. This trade represents a 49.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

