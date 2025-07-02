Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 121 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $307.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $214.62 and a 52-week high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

