Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 1,157 Shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $21,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $583,493,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,730,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,763,000 after buying an additional 5,429,566 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,947,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,221,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,500,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,029,554. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,290. The trade was a 21.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. Fortive Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average of $73.39.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase 15,630,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

