Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Acquires 146 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned about 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $25,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $264.43 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52-week low of $215.08 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.43 and a 200-day moving average of $256.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,640. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Argus raised Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $273.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

