Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,613 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $18,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 253 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

KEX opened at $115.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.84. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. Kirby Corporation has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $785.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.12 million. Kirby had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

