Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 454,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,539 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $22,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KFRC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kforce from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

In other Kforce news, Director David L. Dunkel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 517,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,555,036.20. The trade was a 0.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KFRC opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $330.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

