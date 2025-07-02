Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,088 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $119,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.4%

TMUS stock opened at $241.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.96. The company has a market cap of $274.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $16,594,682.40. Following the sale, the director owned 647,940,204 shares in the company, valued at $153,957,071,872.44. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 558,720 shares of company stock worth $127,841,422 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.