Keybank National Association OH Sells 15,440 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 551,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,440 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $283,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 325,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,155,000 after buying an additional 21,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $567.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $538.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $569.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.