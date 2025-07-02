Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,812 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.58% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $48,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $163,774,000. Moment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,420,000. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 414,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 387,238 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,454,000 after buying an additional 174,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,916,000 after buying an additional 135,935 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.