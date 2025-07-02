Keybank National Association OH Has $72.09 Million Holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,099,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 370,160 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $72,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 7,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $29,604,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $33,991,738.90. This represents a 46.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $14,326,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $97.43 on Wednesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $99.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $117.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.