Keybank National Association OH Has $56.30 Million Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,146 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $56,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,198,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,118 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,025,000 after purchasing an additional 435,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,510,000 after purchasing an additional 30,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 973,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,124,000 after buying an additional 273,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus stock opened at $79.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.12.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $372.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.37 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 16.55%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,002,650.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 318,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,879.50. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

