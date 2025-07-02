Keybank National Association OH Has $41.33 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.30% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $41,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,079,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 46,640 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $236.73 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $240.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.27.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

