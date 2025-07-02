Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Kenvue by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 106,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

KVUE stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

