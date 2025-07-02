KBC Group NV Sells 9,056 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,056 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.85.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $154.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.06 and its 200-day moving average is $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.49. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $254.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,385.33. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

