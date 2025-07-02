KBC Group NV Sells 75,534 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 56.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 75,534 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,709,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.9%

Ross Stores stock opened at $129.97 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.36 and a 52-week high of $163.60. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.28.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROST

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

