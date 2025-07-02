KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $12,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE BDX opened at $177.53 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.22.

In other news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,194.25. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $94,497.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,107.36. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

