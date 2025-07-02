KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average is $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.07. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Trip.com Group
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trip.com Group
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Forget IBM: Accenture’s AI Momentum Is Your Next Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.