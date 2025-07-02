Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 773 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $966,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $218.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

