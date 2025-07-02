Kanawha Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.4% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 9.3% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $9,369,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

CVX stock opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $254.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.08. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

