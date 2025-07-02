Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $6.99 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 17,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 203.6% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $89.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

