Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 369 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.4%

OTIS opened at $100.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $89.70 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.71.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.