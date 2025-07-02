JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Shares Bought by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,379 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF comprises about 6.1% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 4.29% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $27,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 291,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

JPIB opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.24.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

